Averted Crash: Adeleke’s aide alleges sabotage

The spokesperson for the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, confirmed that a crash of an aircraft conveying the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and some of his aides, was narrowly averted while adding that two of the aircraft’s engines might have been tampered with.

It was reported in a national daily that an aircraft carrying Adeleke and some of his aides nearly crashed on September 5, while attempting to take off from Lagos for a journey to Abuja, and Rasheed in a statement yesterday, confirmed the story, adding that early reports from internal investigation indicated sabotage.

Rasheed also said the aircraft was well-maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests. The statement further read: “Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

“The near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after commencement of taxing on the tarmac. “An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes. “Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, confirming the incident yesterday, the Aviation Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo, in a statement by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Musa Nuhu, said the government was aware of the occurrence involving the Bombardier Global Express 605 jet. While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations would be implemented.