AVCA Report Shows Gap In Continent’s Gender Diversity In Private Capital

The African Private Capital Association (AVCA) has announced the launch of its Gender Diversity in African Private Capital report.

The report, which is covering 218 private capital investors, 3,099 private capital employees and 1,972 portfolio companies, is being adjudged as one of the most extensive mappings to date, providing a first-of-its-kind, Africa-focused analysis of how gender leadership influences investment behaviour and outcomes.

According to the report, women account for 38 per cent of investment professionals and 33 per cent of investment committee members in Africa, exceeding the global averages of 35 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

In addition, women represent 44 per cent of the total workforce and 32 per cent of board members across African private capital firms. Together, these figures demonstrate that gender representation at every organisational level exceeds the one-third threshold – positioning Africa ahead of global benchmarks.

However, the data shows that gender representation declines as firms grow. Smaller firms – with fewer than five employees – report 50 per cent female representation on investment teams and 44 per cent on investment committees, while firms managing more than $1 billion show just 29 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

As larger firms typically deploy the most capital, these imbalances have significant implications for how funding flows across the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AVCA, Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, explained that despite progress at the fund level, women remain underrepresented in portfolio company leadership, stressing that “only five per cent of companies backed by private capital in Africa are femalefounded, and just 11 per cent are led by a female CEO.

“Yet where women do lead, the performance data is strong: femalefounded companies employ 48 per cent women on average and reported 50 per cent revenue growth from 2023 to 2024. “Mixed-gender founding teams employ 46 per cent women and recorded the highest overall revenue levels while achieving 40 per cent revenue growth over the same period.

“The data suggests that gender-diverse leadership is directly linked to business performance and growth.” Speaking on the AVCA report, Mustapha-Maduakor said: “This report reveals that Africa has one of the strongest foundations globally for gender diversity in private capital.

“But it also makes clear that representation alone is not enough. We must ensure that diverse leadership translates into equitable access to capital for women founders and executives.

“At AVCA, we are committed to collaborating with key industry stakeholders to drive the practices, data, and accountability needed to build a more inclusive, competitive, and resilient investment ecosystem across the continent”.