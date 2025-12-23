Avail Yourself In Forthcoming Headcount, Royal Father Urges Mbula Nation

The Mbula Nation in Adamawa State and beyond have been urged to participate in the forthcoming national headcount planned by the Federal Government.

His Royal Majesty, Murum Bwaltam Biyapo, the Murum Mbula, made the call during the Mbula National Delegate Conference organized by the Mbula Community Leadership Forum at Central Primary School, Borrong, in Demsa Local Government Area.

Declaring the two-day conference open under the theme, “Repositioning the Mbula Nation for Sustainable Development”, Murum Bwaltam Biyapo said the gathering was timely, aimed at addressing pressing developmental challenges.

He stressed that participation in the proposed headcount and voter registration exercises would help ascertain the population of the Mbula people and attract government attention to fast-track development and provision of socio-economic amenities.

The paramount ruler also commended elders of the Mbula Nation for their foresight, noting the need to tackle socio-economic challenges, including the gradual erosion of societal core values.

He emphasized the importance of restoring the dignity of Mbula indigenes, particularly in school enrollment from primary to university levels, and urged politicians to support the less privileged with employment opportunities.

Murum Bwaltam Biyapo expressed concern over the lack of social infrastructure in Mbula communities compared to other local government areas, attributing it to disunity, lack of cohesion, and insecurity. On security, he called for a holistic approach, urging the community to organize themselves proactively to address threats without solely relying on the government.

Speaking earlier, the Interim Chairman of the Mbula Community Leadership Forum, Group Captain Thomas Kwem (Rtd), said the conference aimed to promote the overall development of Mbula land, with over 200 delegates expected to brainstorm and propose practical solutions to challenges affecting the community.