June 4, 2023
Auxiliary’s Sack: Makinde Appoints Omolewa As New PMS Chairman

Following the sack of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a. Auxiliary) as the Chairman of the dissolved Park Management System (PMS), in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Secretary, as the new Chairman.

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the new Secretary is Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal (a.k.a Baba Bola).

The appointment, the press statement read, is part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.

Details later.

