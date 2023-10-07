Auxiliary Nurse Principal Suspect in Mohbad’s Death –Police

The Lagos State Police Command has alleged an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe who treated late singer, Ilerioluwwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, as being the prime suspect in the murder case. Owohunwa who brief journalists at the command yesterday on the interim investigation, said five suspects have so far being identified, arrested, detained and interrogated in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer.

According to the CP, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy and Samson Balogun Eletu aka Samlarry, including the nurse have been accused of cyberbullying the late singer. “As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said, noting that those interrogated so far include; Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among others.

“From investigation so far conducted, it has been established that the chain of events that directly and specifically led to the death of Mohbad occurred between September 10 and 13, 2023 and the locations of incidents stretched over Ikorodu and Lekki in Lagos State. “The auxillary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe who administered multiple and highly potent injections which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of the singer is the principal suspect in the homicide case.

The nurse is not a qualified registered nurse, and her illegal and medical negligence are believed to have been directly responsible for the chain reactions and eventual death of Mohbad on 12th September, 2023. “After Mohbad was injected three times by the nurses he began vomiting and developed goosebumps on September 12, 2023.

The time within which the Auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe administered the injections on Mohbad, through his reaction, convulsion and his eventual death is confirmed to be within less than an hour covering from when the principal suspect administered the sets of injections and when Mohbad was confirmed dead at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki.

He however said they are awaiting the official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the late singer on his experience at the Agency’s Lagos Office sometime in October, 2022 to further their investigation. “Although the result of the autopsy and toxicology tests are being awaited, substantial grounds have been covered well-enough by the Special Investigation Team to support the processing of the casefile to the Director of Public Prosecution.

Consequently, the casefile is being duplicated and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and legal advice, the outcome of which could inform further investigative actions and prosecution. While re-assuring that the Command will sustain its firm determination to ensure justice in this case.

I want to assure that the members of the public will be availed of any further development in relation to the outcomes of the Autopsy and Toxicology Reports, DPP advice, feedback from NDLEA and any other development in the investigation into this case.

“Aside her admittance to the consequences of her actions, the Report of the Medical Panel that reviewed Auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe’s actions concluded that she went beyond her limitations as an auxiliary nurse by administering IV Ceftriaxone on the deceased and that this from our review, was the most likely cause of the anaphylactic reaction which could have been promptly resolved and his death possibly prevented, if the deceased was treated in the hospital.

“Owoduni (Prime Boy) is also considered as an complicit in the chain of events that led to the eventual death of Mohbad as the injury that culminated in actions which led to his death was sustained in the course of physical combat between him and Mohbad, while Sodiq (Spending), is also considered complicit in the homicide case for inviting the nurse whom he knew to be an unqualified and unregistered nurse to administer the potent medications that eventually triggered reactions leading to Mohbad’s death.”