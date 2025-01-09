Auxiliary: Further Hearing Continues Today

Share

The Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, has adjourned the case of alleged armed robbery and murder against Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Bayo Taiwo adjourned the case yesterday for further hearing.

The adjournment came after the seventh witness, Fatai Awodele, a driver, had been called by the state prosecution team, led by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr S. O. Adeoye.

After his oral testimony against the defendant, the witness was cross-examined by Mr Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Awodele, in his account, narrated how Lamidi ordered his boys to attack him and others, leading to them sustaining injuries and being hospitalised.

He said the offence was committed at Governor Seyi Makinde’s residence at Ikolaba, Ibadan, on May 29, 2023, at about 2.00 p.m.

According to the witness, he and others had gone to felicitate with the governor on the occasion of his swearing-in for a second term in office when the incident happened.

NAN reports that Lamidi, a former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), is currently facing an 18-count charge trial.

Share

Please follow and like us: