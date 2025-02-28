New Telegraph

February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
Auxiliary: Court Admits Arms Found In Lamidi’s Hotel As Evidence

An Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, has admitted the arms and ammunition found at the hotel of Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, as evidence against him.

Shortly before adjourning the case till March 10 for further hearing, Justice Bayo Taiwo ordered the arms to be kept in police custody and brought to court when needed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamidi, a former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), is currently facing a 17-count charge trial.

The charges border on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms – one AK-47 assault rifle and two SMG rifles with magazines, to which he pleaded not guilty.

At the resumption of hearing on Thursday, the court also approved the defendant’s statement, presented by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Olatunji Adeoye, as exhibit.

