‘Auxiliary’: 2 Witnesses Give Evidence As Court Adjourns Hearing Till Dec 5

Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in a case between the State and Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as “Auxiliary”, till Dec. 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge, sitting at Fiat Court 2 at Ring Road in Ibadan, made the adjournment when prosecution of the 63-year-old Lamidi resumed.

Lamidi is the former Chairman of Disciplinary Committee of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), and his case was transferred from Justice O. A. Adetujoye of Fiat Court 5.

His counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, had on Nov. 4 objected to allowing Adetujoye hear two cases involving his client. This led to the case file being returned to the state’s Chief Judge for reassignment. When hearing resumed, Lamidi pleaded not guilty to the 18-count brought against him.

The state prosecution team, led by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr S. O. Adeoye, opened the trial by calling witnesses before the court.

Two witnesses, Mr Fatai Isiaka and Mr Ademola Johnson, were called to give their oral testimonies, with 16 more listed to appear before the court to testify against the defendant. The witnesses in their separate accounts narrated how Lamidi had attacked some suspected factional members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

