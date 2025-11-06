Autopsy Vindicates Edo Hospital Of Wrongdoing In Death Of Premature Twin Babies

An autopsy report released on Monday 3rd November, 2025, has cleared Med-Vical Medical Centre, Benin City, Edo state of any wrongdoing in the death of premature twin babies referred to their facilities severely ill.

The investigation initiated by the Edo State Police Command, followed widespread allegations of negligence and malpractice by the babies’ parents in August 2025.

According to the report conducted on September 4, 2025, by a team of four independent pathologists: Dr Ducan Iyawe, Dr D.E Imasogie, Dr K.O Abinokhauno, and Dr Ijomone, one of whom was the Police pathologist, the babies died of natural causes.

The findings made available to journalists in Benin listed the cause of death as foetal squames in the lungs leading to respiratory distress, acute foetal asphyxia, neonatal sepsis and bronchopneumonia.

“The autopsy has shown clearly that the babies died of natural causes and there was in fact no case of negligence, secrecy or any form of malpractice as alleged,” the report stated. The medical team emphasised that all the babies’ organs were intact and that death resulted from complications associated with extreme prematurity and severe illness.