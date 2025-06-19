Autonomy: Govs Hijack LG Councils’ N2.058trn Amid Logjam

Share

The failure to implement the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local government areas in the country has deprived them the full and independent control of approximately N2.058 trillion allocation since the beginning of the year.

The amount, which has been hijacked by the state governors, represents the monthly allocations from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that a total of N2,058.723 trillion was disbursed in respect of the 774 local government councils in the country as their share of revenue for the past five months.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, in a landmark judgment last year, had granted financial autonomy to the councils, stating that it was unconstitutional for state governors to withhold their allocated funds or dissolve their councils.

The landmark ruling is to ensure that local governments can directly receive their allocations from the federation account, manage their finances, and execute local development projects. The decision also invalidates the use of caretaker committees and sole administrators in local government administration.

Rather than comply, state governors deployed various arm- twisting tactics that botched the created logjam to the court ruling. Analysts have also referenced that the failure of the Federal Government to ensure full enforcement of the judgement has much to do with politics as every intrigue is being deployed towards 2027 elections.

According to FAAC data, local government councils’ allocation for January 2025 was N434.567 billion, February allocation was N410.559 billion; March allocation, N387.002 billion; April allocation shared out to 774 councils was N406.627 billion while the latest allocation for May stands at N419.968 billion.

Yesterday, FAAC met in Abuja during which it approved for sharing to three tiers of government, a total sum of N1.659 trillion, being May revenue for the three tires of government comprising the Federal Government, states and the 774 local government councils in the country. The revenue was shared at the June 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

The N1.659 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N863.895 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N691.714 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N27.667 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N76.614 billion.

FAAC data made available by Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, indicates gross revenue of N2.942 trillion was available in the month of May 2025. Cost of deduction for revenue collection was N111.908 billion while total transfers, interventions and refunds was N1.171 trillion.

