Autonomy: Governors Disobeying S’Court Ruling, Shortchanging Councils –LG Sources

‘Since judgement, Tinubu has increased allocations to us but we don’t get directly’

Implement judgements on LG financial autonomy, others to prevent crises – Dr Chukwuagozie

Despite the Supreme Court’s 2024 landmark ruling granting financial and administrative autonomy to local governments, many state governments appear unwilling to fully comply with the judgment.

The ruling had declared it unconstitutional for state governors to withhold federal allocations or dissolve democratically elected local councils, with the aim of strengthening grassroots governance and enhancing accountability at the local level.

However, more than a year later, implementation remains inconsistent, as local government chairmen across several states claim they are yet to receive their statutory allocations directly, while governors insist that the funds are being disbursed.

A local government chairman in one of the South West states lamented to one of our correspondents, that since the landmark ruling, President Tinubu has continued to increase allocations to the councils but they have not enjoyed full payment of the funds due to them.

This position was buttressed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, who highlighted the rise in allocations to states and local governments under the Bola Tinubu led administration.

Speaking recently during a presentation in Kaduna at a two-day interactive session on Government-Citizen Engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Bagudu revealed that allocations to states and local councils have risen by 116.17 per cent, reaching ₦991.81 billion, adding that total statutory revenue and VAT allocations (excluding EMT levy, FX gains, and augmentations) more than doubled between May 2023 and June 2025, rising from ₦458.81 billion to ₦991.81 billion.

We are being shortchanged

The council boss however lamented that the funds are not getting directly to the third tier of government while advising our correspondent to speak with the chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), in order to get more facts.

He said: “The governors are shortchanging us; they don’t give us what is accruable to us. But it is difficult for us to talk. Lagos and Oyo States are majorly culpable because many of our people there were handpicked by the governors but that shouldn’t be a yardstick to siphon our money.

“You know that we can speak officially to you. But I will advise you to speak with our national chairman; he has been fighting the cause. He even went to the Senate on this matter, please go to his state and let him give you more insights”, he noted.

The council bosses noted that, even with this increase, state governments continue to control or delay their allocations, undermining the intent of the Supreme Court ruling.

In contrast, state governors maintain that the local governments are receiving their funds, though they have not provided transparent breakdowns in most cases when their views were sought by our correspondents.

Analysts however warned that persistent state interference could erode public trust and stall development at the grassroots, stressing that full compliance with the Supreme Court ruling is critical to achieving functional and autonomous local governance in Nigeria.

Governors, legal experts disagree on implementation

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) disagreed with the position of some legal experts on the implementation of the Supreme Court order which granted financial autonomy to the local government councils.

Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Abdulateef Shittu exonerated the state governors from complicity in the alleged plot to frustrate the implementation of the court order.

In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, Shittu expressed surprise that there were still complaints about the implementation of the apex court’s ruling, particularly the blame being heaped on state governors.

“The governors are not the ones who allocate revenue to the three tiers of government; it is done by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“The Governors are already complying with the judgment. As you can see, they have started conducting local government elections in their respective states.

So on our part as NGF, we believe that this judgment has been upheld and being implemented but if there are still complaints, you should find out maybe from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning or the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON),” he said.

However, some lawyers made case for a proper foundation for full local government autonomy, if the ongoing faceoff between Federal and state government will end.

Lawyers react

Reacting, an Abuja based lawyer, Bright Enado said that a Constitutional amendment is needed to permanently solve the impasse.

According to him, “We should clarify the roles and responsibilities of each tier of government concerning LGs to prevent overlapping authorities and conflicts.

“However, ambiguity and political interests often lead to overlapping authorities and conflicts. Clarifying these roles is essential for effective governance.

“The Federal Government distributes funds to LGs through the Federation Account, but these funds pass through state governments, leading to issues of misappropriation and control.”

A law lecturer, Dr. Fred Chukwuagozie while reacting submitted that strict adherence to judicial decisions in local government administration should be enforced.

According to him, “One of the major governance challenges in Nigeria is the disregard for judicial decisions, especially concerning local government (LG) administration.

“Federal, state, and local authorities frequently ignore, delay, or manipulate court rulings to suit political interests, leading to legal uncertainty, administrative conflicts, and weakened rule of law.

“When government institutions comply with court rulings, it reinforces democracy and legal order, preventing arbitrary governance. Disregarding court orders encourages impunity and weakens public trust in the judiciary.

“Non-compliance with judicial rulings creates confusion over leadership, policy implementation, and governance at the LG level. The Osun State local government crisis, where conflicting interpretations of court rulings led to political instability and governance paralysis.”

Rivers State and LG allocation

Rivers State has a peculiar situation based on the declaration of state of emergency over the disagreement between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his godfather, Chief Nyesom Wike who is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Although President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reconciled the duo, the fact that the council bosses currently occupying the 23 local government secretariats were appointed by the sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has contributed immensely in sustaining the status quo of state disbursement of allocations.

Findings revealed that the administrators overseeing the councils are not in a position to make any demand over their monthly allocation. They receive whatever the state government gives out to them as allocation. Generally, the people of the state are not happy with the situation.

One of the council administrators said that they were appointed and not elected by voters hinders them from “making the legitimate demand of directly getting their monthly allocation from the Federal Government.”

He added that it would amount to political suicide if council administrators like him decide to make such demand before the state government.

“Our term is gradually coming to an end. Personally, I am focused working to improve my council area. That is our primary target, and not to make a demand that was not made by elected council chairmen.”

Darlington Nwauju, the spokesperson of the Chief Emeka Beke led faction of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the Ibas-led government of acting outside the scope of its powers under emergency rule.

The state government through the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) recently announced the date for the conduct of local government elections. The move has also attracted condemnation from majority of the people.

PDP slams FG

The Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Mr. Lancelot Obiaku criticised the Federal Government (FG) for lacking the “courage and willpower” to enforce local government autonomy despite a landmark Supreme Court ruling, thereby enabling state governors to maintain financial strangleholds on the councils.

“This is a clear demonstration of lack of courage and willpower on the side of FG to pursue institutional reforms that drive real development.

“The Federal Government has only indicted itself and made mockery of not just its effort to secure the LG autonomy judgment at the Supreme Court but also the judiciary as a whole,” Obiaku declared.

Obiaku’s statement echoes mounting frustration across Nigeria regarding the stalled implementation of the Supreme Court’s July 11, 2024, judgment, which explicitly barred state governors from receiving or tampering with funds allocated to the 774 local governments. The ruling was widely hailed as a potential catalyst for grassroots development and accountability.

The Imo PDP spokesperson accused the FG of prioritizing political expediency over the welfare of citizens. “Unfortunately, FG has chosen pandering to the Governors for self-serving political reasons over the wellbeing of millions of Nigerians,” Obiaku stated.

He argued that any economic recovery strategy ignoring LG autonomy is fundamentally flawed: “Any mouthed effort to rejig the economy and reduce hunger and insecurity that does not include granting the local government full autonomy is self-deception.”

The PDP’s position in Imo finds resonance with recent commentary from legal and civil society figures.

Notably, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Yakubu Maikyau SAN, speaking at a conference in Abuja last week, strongly criticized state governors resisting the autonomy ruling.

Oyo residents express displeasure over non-implementation

Residents of Oyo State who spoke with our correspondent expressed displeasure, claiming that many infrastructural facilities like roads maintenance, culvert drainages, pipe borne water supply, neighbourhood security, which the local government councils should be taking care of are in deplorable conditions.

This is so because council chairmen are pauperised as governors just give them handouts at the end of the month from the allocation released to the state by the Federal Government.

Apparently, the governor of Oyo State decided to disobey the apex court’s order so that he and his colleagues can continue to subjugate the councils under their control.

A councillor in Ona Ara Local Government Area, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said, “Allocation has never been received by us in the local government. It is still being received by the executive. The government only gives us peanuts at the end of the month. With it, we cannot embark on any tangible physical project”.

Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Olawale Sadare, said; “It is a disturbing development as there is no justification for the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to strangulate the third tier of government in the state.

“The constitution of the country has made it clear that we shall have three tiers of government: federal, state and local government, while each of them is saddled with certain responsibilities which, if carried out properly, could ease the task of responsive and responsible governance.

“In the case of Oyo state, since 2019, local government administration has been relegated to the background and this account for the high level of poverty, deplorable infrastructure and deprivation at all levels, particularly the grassroots.

“Even the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a frantic effort to return autonomy to the local government councils, Gov. Makinde was the first to kick against it and he did this to the chagrin of the whole world.”

Osun residents cry out over defiance

Residents of Osun State who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, decried what they described as “institutional sabotage” and a deliberate assault on grassroots democracy.

Recall that the ongoing crisis on who to takes the leadership of local government areas in the state has crippled the council affairs.

Speaking in an interview, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu who is the chairman of Osun State Chapter of Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) accused state governors of flagrantly disregarding the Supreme Court judgment, which outlawed the unconstitutional practice of using caretaker committees in place of democratically elected local council officials.

“Despite the court’s clear pronouncement, state governors continue to frustrate local government autonomy, forcing council chairmen to beg for their own constitutionally allocated funds,” Olowu said.

Governors usurping local mandates —Activists

A civil rights activist and Coordinator of Dialogue 365 in Osogbo, Comrade Waheed Saka described the trend as a “dangerous erosion of grassroots governance.”

Saka condemned state governments for directly executing and publicising projects that fall within the constitutional purview of local governments, thereby sidelining elected officials and making local administrations “mere spectators.”

“This usurpation isn’t just a violation of constitutional responsibilities; it sets a perilous precedent where the rule of law is reduced to a political convenience,” Saka stated.

Another resident, Tosin Olasunkami called for immediate compliance with the Supreme Court ruling, the abolition of SJLGA in practice, and the direct release of local government allocations by the Federal Government.

Olasunkami demanded that free, fair, and credible local government elections be conducted nationwide with the collaborative efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and state electoral commissions.

Meanwhile, a local Government Chairman who pleaded for his name not to be mentioned said due to ongoing local government crisis in Osun, both the state and local government have not been able to access the allocation for the past few months.