Automotive Future: Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainability, Strategic Growth

Share

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s automotive industry.

He highlighted the sector’s role in job creation, technological advancement, and economic diversification, describing it as pivotal to achieving the administration’s industrialisation agenda.

The Minister stated this at the Automotive Industry Stakeholders’ Conference held on Monday in Lagos. The conference, themed “Strategy for the Current and Sustainable Future of the Auto Industry in Nigeria”, was organised by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The high-level event brought together leading stakeholders, including representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the National Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

In his response to the presentations, Senator Enoh commended the organisers of the Conference, stressing that “the Nigerian automotive industry must position itself as a driver of sustainable economic growth.

“This requires collaboration, innovation, and clear strategies to address challenges such as local manufacturing, infrastructure, and global competitiveness. Our focus as a government is to provide the enabling policies, incentives, and investments that will drive this transformation.”

The Minister also underscored the importance of partnerships between government, industry players, and international organizations like UNIDO to achieve long-term sustainability goals.

Key areas of focus include: developing robust local manufacturing capabilities; improving access to finance and incentives for auto manufacturers; creating an environment conducive to innovation and research; and promoting environmentally sustainable automotive practices.

Stakeholders at the event reiterated their shared vision for the industry’s growth and applauded the Honourable Minister’s leadership and proactive approach.

The conference concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate closely in implementing actionable strategies that will drive Nigeria’s automotive industry into a globally competitive future.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"