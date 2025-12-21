Automotive Council Considers Conversion Of PMS Vehicles To Electric, CNG

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has unveiled plans to convert Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The Director-General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, disclosed this during a media interaction in Abuja over the weekend, noting that the initiative aligns with the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

Osanipin said the council has commenced extensive capacity-building and specialist training programmes for its personnel and industry stakeholders, focusing on vehicle conversion, EV technology, and alternative fuel systems.

“Capacity building is one of the major pillars of the NAIDP. We have carried out training on vehicle conversion from PMS and diesel to compressed natural gas, as well as training on electric vehicles,” he said.

He revealed that the council has developed National Occupational Standards (NOS) for CNG retrofitting and electric vehicle maintenance, adding that structured certification programmes are expected to be introduced by 2026.

“We are very concerned about certification. When people are trained, there must be a recognised system to define and validate their competencies. That is what we intend to achieve by 2026,” Osanipin stated.

The NADDC boss noted that Nigerian engineers and students have made notable progress in local vehicle design, including the production of tricycles, buses, and electric campus shuttle buses, in collaboration with 12 universities and private sector partners.

“We want a situation where what is taught in our institutions reflects industry realities. Producing even a few world-class auto engineers locally will have a significant impact on the economy,” he said.

Osanipin also emphasised the importance of local component manufacturing, describing it as the real driver of value in the automotive sector.

“Components are where the real value lies. What Nigeria spends annually on tyres, brake pads, filters and other components far exceeds the cost of vehicle imports,” he explained.

He added that the council is engaging key stakeholders to address infrastructure, financing, and policy challenges facing component manufacturers, particularly as Nigeria positions itself to maximise opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).