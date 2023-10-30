Automobile Dealer Jailed 7 Years Over N24.2m Fraud

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an automobile dealer, Rasaki Wasiu Adeyiga, to seven years imprisonment over his involvement in fraud to the tune of ₦24,260,000.

The judge arrived at the decision after finding Adeyiga guilty of a two-count charge made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency had arraigned Adeyiga for allegedly deceiving a businessman, Ahmed Garba Shinkafi by claiming that the said sum was for the purchase of two LEXUS GX 460 cars.

In the charge, Adeyiga was accused of converting the said sum to his use without supplying the Lexus Jeep sometime in September 2020 in Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the offence is punishable under Sections 1 (a) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

But Adeyiga pleaded not guilty to the two counts charge when the same was read to him during arraignment.

While the trial lasted, the anti-graft agency called four witnesses to prove the allegations.

In handing down her judgment, Justice Abike-Fadipe sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment on count one and two years on the second count.

The sentencing, according to the judge, is to run concurrently.

Justice Abike-Fadipe equally directed the convict to restitute the money back to the victim.