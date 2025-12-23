Automobile Council Mulls Conversion Of PMS Automobiles To Electric Vehicles

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has launched plans that will see to the conversation of Premium Motor Spirit ( PMS) automobiles to electric vehicles.

To bring the plan to fruition, the Council embarked on training of its specialist personnel on vehicle conversion from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel to compressed natural gas, as well as training on electric vehicles, Director – General of NADDC, Mr Joseph Osanipin, disclosed in a chat with the media in Abuja over the weekend.

In the outgoing year, he said the Council embarked on skills development, intensified capacity training all in a bid to enhance vehicle design initiatives which he said was in line with the council’s mandate to transform Nigeria’s automotive industry.

He said the decision fell within core pillar of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP). “Capacity building is one of the major pillars of our NAIDP, and we have done a lot in that area.We have carried out training on vehicle conversion from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel to compressed natural gas, as well as training on electric vehicles,” he said.

He said NADDC had developed National Occupational Standards (NOS) for compressed natural gas retrofitting and electric vehicle(EV) maintenance.

According to the NADDC boss, plans are underway to introduce structured certification programmes by 2026. “We are very concerned about certification. When our people are trained and they go out, what do they show? What defines their competencies? That is what we are going to achieve in 2026,” he said.

Osanipin said Nigerian engi- neers and students had made progress in local vehicle design, including the development of tricycles, buses and electric campus buses in collaboration with 12 universities and private sector partners.

“We want a situation where our academics reflect what is happening in reality.If we succeed, and we are able to produce two or three good auto engineers in Nigeria, what that will do to the economy cannot be imagined,” he said, adding that, the council is intensifying efforts to deepen local component manufacturing in the country.

“Components are where the real value is. If you look at what we spend on tyres, brake pads, filters and other parts every year, it is far more than what we spend importing vehicles,” he said.

He added that the council was engaging stakeholders to address infrastructure, financing and policy challenges confronting local component manufacturers. He said this was particularly crucial as Nigeria was positioning itself to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).