Automation: Nigeria Records 35% Increase in Export Trade

…As NPA Sets to Meet IMO’s 2025 Target on Community

Nigeria in the past three years has been recording about 35 per cent increase in export trade as a result of deployment of technology in the Nigeria ports. This came as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is set to meet the 2025 target of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to create an effective and efficient port community system in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko made this disclosure while speaking at the 3rd JournalNG Port Industry Town Hall meeting in Lagos. Speaking at the event themed: “Essence of Automation to Productive Blue Economy, the NPA boss who was represented by the Port Manager, Apapa Port, Mr. Charles Okaga, stated that the deployment of automation has enabled the Authority enhance its operations leading to increased exports from 30 percent to 35 per cent in the last three years.

“For our total throughput for Apapa Port, we have about 35 per cent export. Since 2021 export moved steadily from 30 per cent and it also increased further in 2022. This is attributable to the establishment of the NPA Export Processing Terminals to eliminate factors that act as a clog in the wheel of logistics and ease of doing export business.”

“We must also note that we have enjoyed port stakeholders’ buy-in and support from several government agencies. It is also worthy to note that the presidency through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has played a key role in driving this agenda with NPA,” he said.

The NPA boss also noted that Export Processing Terminals presently enjoy technologically enhanced connectivity to ports and other infrastructure like Truck Transit Parks (TTPs) which simplify the access to ports and eliminates delays that formerly led to expired Agro-Exports. He explained that the vessel waiting time at the berths have been reduced to a few hours, describing this as a major development from the former 1-6 day waiting time.

According to him, NPA will meet the 2025 target of the IMO going by the speed at which it is automating. He said: “We have developed a lot of automation-based processes. In the past, before the introduction of e-sen, (Electronic Ship Entry Notice), it took about two weeks from the time of application to the time of approval and issuance of the ship entry notice certification.

However, since the introduction of electronic processing of ship entry notice, it takes about one hour for a function that used to take up to one or two weeks, depending on the idiosyncrasies of the man on the table and all the tables the documents need to pass through. “When you look at the cost benefit of carrying out a function of two weeks in one hour, you will see that that is quite massive.

We also have the Electronic Ship Manifest where rather than submit ship manifest to us in hard copy, manifests are submitted in electronic format. “The Customs automation has so im- proved that we have recorded some reasonable turn around in productivity.

The berthing meeting that used to be a physical meeting only meets two times a week and other days, berthing meetings are done virtually. “These are some of the initiatives that port automation has introduced into port E-Manifest. With these initiatives, NPA will definitely meet the IMO 2025 target of creating a Port Community System, PCS.”

Also speaking, the Area Controller, Kirikiri Lighter Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Timi Bomodi said that Nigeria’s hope of attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the blue economy sector wouldn’t be realized without adequate data to guide investments. Bomodi, however, opined that automation could be channeled towards the collation of such vital data to guide local investments, government policies and ultimately attract FDIs.

The Customs boss, however, admonished all port stakeholders to develop and publish their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure they adhere to these SOPs to avail port users a high degree of certainty on port processes. According to him, the absence of SOPs at ports leads to ambiguity and hampers the ease of doing business.

On his part, the President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Prince Adewale Adeyanju expressed concern that the rapid introduction of technology and innovations in the maritime domain will lead to massive job losses. Adeyanju advised the relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that such technological advancement aren’t at the expense of maritime workers.

In his welcome address, the Publisher of JournalNG and convener of the summit, Mr. Ismail Aniemu said that talkshop is expected to set the tone for a credible and viable maritime agenda for the maritime industry. “Today we have a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, but the concept of this year’s theme was prepared several months ago.

At that time, we never knew that the government would create a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy out of the existing Transport Ministry.” “Nevertheless, we know that in the blue economy there are numerous low hanging fruits for economic diversification in Nigeria,” Aniemu said.