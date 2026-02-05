Autocracy Sits Well With Taxation

Taxation is the most prominent incidence and feature of autocracy. It is prominent because autocratic power by taxation announces and anchors its presence wherever it has conquered and subjugated a society.

Taxation is not the first condition or feature of democracy as will be seen in the illustrative examples this essay will showcase. Taxation is the first sign that a controlling power has taken control of an erstwhile free society and by taxation, loyalty and duty are exacted and paid to autocratic sovereign.

So, when Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government makes taxation its chief reforms, you need not guess where it is coming from; it is an autocracy unfurling and emasculating the society it has taken control.

The ancient Israelites’ experience with kingship (monarchy) is well illustrated in the Holy Bible.

After the charismatic leaders’ (Moses, Joshua, Aaron) era had passed, the judges were raised for them but looking around and beholding the Canaanite neighbouring communities practicing monarchy with their rulers’ pomp and pageantry, Israelites in the time of Samuel asked God to institute a king over them.

Samuel was annoyed with ancient Israelites’ request but God instructed Samuel to warn them about the consequences of having monarchy. One of such consequences was the incidence of taxation and arbitrary rule. Eventually, monarchy starting with Saul was instituted. Monarchical government in ancient Israel did not serve the people well.

It ended in national disasters including a king that led the people to sin and most of them led them into disastrous conquests, exiles and dispersal that lasted almost two millennials.

But before the conquest, Judah and Israel had been conquered and colonised by Rome which imposed the worst form of taxation which was tax-farming, ancient Israelites hated Roman colonial taxation.

A modern illustration of evil usage of taxation in an autocracy is the taxation system adopted by Duke William the Conqueror, a French political rogue and robber who broke out from Normandy, Northwestern France, and crossing the English channel in 1066 AD conquered England and turned the erstwhile kingdom into a feudal autocracy.

In the feudal autocracy, King William introduced feudalism whereby, the entire land was appropriated, converted into common realm, measured and valued while the erstwhile owners were dispossessed and turned into serfs who worked the land for the king and were entitled to bare survival living from the produce.

England’s feudalism survived until 1688 when the Glorious Revolution overthrew feudal autocratic monarchy and was replaced with parliamentary democracy and capitalism. While parliamentary democracy and capitalism were allowed as governing culture in England, feudalism and autocracy were the handmaid employed to manage colonies such as America, India and Nigeria.

Of course, autocracy with its taxation incidence in America led to revolution that birthed the greatest nation on earth called the United States of America whose foundation and organisation are anchored on freedom and liberty of man to prosper. However, Nigeria has been unable to break away from British feudalism and autocracy and their incidence of taxation.

Every autocracy taxes the people to keep the people poor and to maintain power dynamics and the magisterial pomp and pageantry of the ruling class. Without this organic distinction between the ruler and the ruled, there may not be distinguishing separation between the ruler and the ruled.

Only when Nigeria is changed from the present feudalism and autocracy can a just taxation system be instituted

In ancient England, the king and his lords lived in castles while the people lived in slumy shanties. In the British colonies such as Nigeria, the colonial lords carved out Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) where the rulers lived while the people were physically separated and quarantined in urban slums.

That distinction has survived flag independence till date. Perhaps, part of the reasons why Britain adopted the Fulani Caliphate governance culture to rule Nigeria was its taxing system over Hausa land it had conquered and ruled between 1804 and 1903 when Britain conquered the Sokoto caliphate and other communities and lumped them together to form Nigeria.

That taxation has survived till date as even the people’s resistance against unjust taxation as happened in Igbo land where women rioted in 1929 and the Agbekoya incident in western region could not deter British colonial authority. Post independence troubles (coups, Biafra war and military rule) changed Nigeria from a neocolonial state to an internal colonial entity taken and ruled as a colonial entity since 1970 to date.

A variant of King William’s conquest of England in 1066 AD was reenacted in Nigeria where the military forces in the guise of keeping Nigeria one conquered the country and turned it into a ‘colonial facility’. As a colonial facility, the military generals seized the mineral resources (petroleum, etc.) and in 1978 decreed a land appropriation law called the Land Use Decree which dispossessed every man and turned all into a mere “occupier” who live and work for the land at the pleasure of the governor who the law constituted a “trustee” who can revoke that land right for “overriding public purposes.”

With the seizure of land and mineral resources, Nigerian rulers had no need for taxation as income from petroleum alone was more than enough to sustain the rulers.

The recent taxation reform was cloned from President Tinubu’s experience as governor of Lagos State; a prosperous economic hub not created as a result of deliberate economic policies of Nigeria and Lagos State but the innate dynamic interplay of socio-economic relations resulting from the peculiar socio-economic forces exploiting the colonial socioeconomic infrastructure such as the sea ports and airports.

As governor of Lagos State, Tinubu exploited the economic forces at play such as the concentration of industrial concerns; the commercial activities of large number of traders who are not indigenes —- and the tax harvest was enormous.

In harnessing this tax industry, Governor Tinubu farmed it out to consultants who helped to make a good harvest for the state and for themselves. These tax consultants are no different from their ancient Jewish equivalent called the Publicans who exploited the people and lived off their misery for their own gains.