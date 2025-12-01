Auto Importers Shift To UAE On 30% Cut In Vehicle Prices

As Nigerian auto importers shift to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for cheap vehicles, about 1,200 units of vehicles arrived Lagos roll-on roll-off port over the weekend.

Findings revealed that luxury cars in UAE cost 30 per cent less than those in Europe or Asia, with Nigeria remaining as top importers of exotic cars from Dubai due to their good condition, affordability, and availability of Japanese and German models like Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes.

Import statistics obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that three vessels berthed to offload some used and new vehicles at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port.

The shipping data noted that Great Lagos arrived with 500 units of new vehicles as Grande Marocco and Grande Gabon moored with 350 units respectively at the terminal.

Also, at the Lagos Port Complex, Eko Support terminal, 200 units of vehicles were shipped by Zhong Yi on Thursday last week. In October, 1,250 units of vehicles were shipped to the port by Grande Lagos with 400 units of used cars; Grande Togo, 350 units and Great Cotonou with 500 units of new vehicles.

Meanwhile, a report by OneClickDrive has explained that Nigerian auto importers sought after Japanese and German models like Toyota, Lexus, and Mercedes, Nissan, BMW from UAE, saying it takes six weks to ferry vehicles to Nigeria from UAE ports.

The report noted that increase in import to the country was surrounding export procedures such as RTA de-registration, shipping logistics, and customs clearance, suggesting that buyers are becoming more informed about the process.

Recall that PTML and Five Star Logistics, recorded a historic surge in vehicle importation by handling more than 71,000 vehicles in the first half of 2025 alone. At PTML, data revealed that more than 34,000 vehicles were shipped through the terminal between January and June 2025, compared to about 18,000 units in the same period of 2024.

Also, vessel calls rose by 50 ships already received in six months, surpassing the entire 2024 total of 40. The story is similar at Five Star Logistics, where throughput reached 37,000 vehicles by July 2025, exceeding the 32,000 units handled in the whole of 2024.

In May 2025, shipments of used vehicles have dropped to 5,918 units in four months of 2025. Data by NPA revealed that 1,100 units of used vehicles were ferried to the port, a drop from 51 per cent from 2,250 units imported in March 2025.

It explained that at PTML in Tincan Island, Grande Argentina ferried 350 units, Great Casablanca, 500 units and Lake Geneva, 250 units, noting in March, 2025, Great Abidjan discharged 500 units; Great Lagos, 500 units; Repubblica del Brasile, 350 units; Grande Lagos, 500 units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units.

In February 2025, two vessels called at the terminal to offload 1,000 units as Great Antwerp ferried in 500 units and Great Casablanca, 500 units as 1,560 units were offloaded at PTML and Five Stars in January.

The decline in the volume of used vehicles importation into Nigeria was attributed to high import duty and taxes for used vehicles, imposition of import levy on used vehicles, restriction of rebate on ex-factory prices used for assessment of import duty to 10 years whereas the law allows importation of 12- year old vehicles and the current 27 per cent tariff slammed by United States.

Only $99 million worth of vehicles were imported to the country from United States in two months as $22.3 million car and passenger vehicles were shipped in January 2025, $77.3 million in March 2025 and $86 million in April.