Auto Giants Take Centre Stage As Toyota, Coscharis, Weststar Sweep Naja Awards

Toyota Nigeria, Coscharis Motors and Weststar Associates emerged as standout winners at the 18th Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards, reaffirming their dominance across Nigeria’s fast-evolving automotive market.

The December ceremony, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, once again lived up to its reputation as a key industry barometer, recognising excellence in product performance, brand strength, innovation and after-sales service within the local automotive ecosystem.

Toyota Nigeria was one of the night’s biggest winners, clinching three major awards that underscored its stronghold in the commercial vehicle segment and customer support infrastructure.

The Toyota Hiace won Minibus of the Year, reflecting its enduring popularity among commercial transport operators, while the rugged Toyota Hilux secured Pick-Up of the Year, reinforcing its reputation for durability on Nigeria’s challenging roads.

Beyond vehicle performance, Toyota’s commitment to after-sales excellence was also recognised as its ultra-modern Isolo facility in Lagos was named Workshop of the Year, highlighting the importance of technical competence and service reliability in building customer confidence.

Coscharis Motors also made a strong showing, taking home two key honours. The company was named Multiple Brand Auto Company of the Year, a recognition of its diversified portfolio and broad market impact.

In the luxury segment, the Range Rover Autobiography won Luxury Auto SUV of the Year, reflecting sustained demand for premium SUVs that combine performance, comfort and status among Nigerian buyers.

Weststar Associates Limited, authorised franchise holder of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, further cemented its leadership in the premium segment with two prestigious awards.