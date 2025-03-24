Auto Firm Names MD

Share

Authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, has appointed Ebere Anenih as managing director.

The company said in a statement that her proven track record of success, strategic leadership and deep understanding of the automotive landscape makes her a natural choice to lead the company into a future defined by customer-centric solutions, strong corporate governance and sustainable growth. She would be responsible for steering the company through the next phase of growth and transformation.

Her focus will be on strengthening the organisation’s market position and driving operational efficiencies.

Also, her appointment signifies a strategic leadership transition aimed at further strengthening its position as the premier distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria and enhancing operational excellence across all areas of the business.

Anenih has been an invaluable part of the company since joining the company in 2016. Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in the organisation’s growth and success, serving in key leadership capacities, including head of legal, compliance and business network, as well as general counsel for legal compliance and human resources.

Her strategic approach to corporate governance and business operations has been instrumental in reinforcing the organisation’s reputation for excellence, compliance, and industry leadership.

In her most recent role as acting managing director, she successfully navigated the organisation through a challenging economic climate, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to sustainable business practices.

