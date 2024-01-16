Auto Crash: Osun Govt Reacts To Death Of Seven In Osogbo

Following the death of seven person in an auto crash that occurred on Tuesday morning near WOCDIF Centre, Ring vehicle, Osogbo, Osun State, the state government has reacted to the ugly incident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that four out of the seven person that lost their lives in the incident are school students and one commercial tricycle driver.

The incident involve a blue commercial bus with the registration number RBC15ZN and a commercial tricycle.

Five other passengers who suffered critical injuries in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness described what happened: “The 18-passenger bus coming from the stadium veered off its lane and collided with the Keke NAPEP, a commercial tricycle and a commercial motorcycle coming from the Lameco end in front of Aurora Event Centre.”

“I can confirm to you that no fewer than seven people including school children are now dead. It is sad.”

The reason of the accident and the extent of the damage are unknown, however police officers and members of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were seen taking control of the situation.

When contacted, Ogungbemi Agnes, spokesperson for the FRSC Osun Sector Command, confirmed the accident.

She did, however, indicate that the FRSC is still at the hospital, awaiting the final findings. However, she stated that she will return to DAILY POST shortly.

Reacting to the development, Governor Ademola Adeleke stated in a statement released on Tuesday by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, that he was extremely saddened by the news of the unfortunate tragedy.

The statement read, “I am distraught to hear about the terrible accident that resulted in the death of five people in Osogbo due to a fatal accident while five other people sustained injuries of varying degrees. It is really painful for me, and I want to use this avenue to commiserate with the families of the deceased.

“The State Government under me will work with relevant authorities to make our road more safer for road users.

“I commend the state’s emergency service for the swiftness in responding to mishap as the current incident. I declare the willingness of this administration to continue to pursue efforts to guide against an experience like this.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty repose their souls and give their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses occasioned by their death. As a government, we will give the needed support to the injured and pray for their quick recoveries.”