Auto Crash In Niger Community Leaves 17 Dead, Over 200 Injured

No fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead following an auto crash at Takalafia village along the Yawuri Expressway, in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State. Our Correspondent gathered that the crash which involved a DAF articulated vehicle was caused by over speeding, which resulted in loss of control.

According to findings, the incident occurred around 3 am on Tuesday. Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Public Education Officer, confirmed the accident in a statement he issued in Abuja. Kazeem explained that the accident occurred at about 3 am, adding that it involved 229 people, comprising 220 male adults, four female adults, and five male children.

According to him, the crash involved a DAF articulated vehicle engaged in speed violation resulting in loss of control. Kazeem said that 206 male adults, one female adult and one male child were rescued, but had different degrees of injuries. “A total of 17 persons were killed in the crash.

The injured victims have been evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, Niger, for immediate medical attention. “The dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” he said.