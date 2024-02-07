Auto Crash: Driver Slumps While Driving In Osun

A yet-to-be-identified driver of a mini commercial bus, popularly known as “Korope” died in an auto crash on the Olaiya overhead bridge, in Osogbo. Osun State on Wednesday

Mrs Funmi Adeyemo, an eyewitness who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the accident occurred after the bus driver apparently slumped while at the wheel.

According to her, the bus went off the road and struck a parked vehicle, killing the driver and injuring several passengers severely.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Corolla car parked on the roadside,” she said.

According to her, another passenger leapt out of the moving bus and banged her head on the ground, injuring her head and eyes.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, the FRSC Sector Commander in Osun, confirmed the accident when NAN reached him.

Benamaisia explained that the collision happened in the afternoon, but the corps’ quick response to the site prevented a traffic jam on the route.

According to the sector commander, the injured passengers were promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment, while the driver’s corpse was deposited at the morgue.

He further urged motorists to be cautious when driving and to avoid using drugs, alcohol, or other harmful substances.