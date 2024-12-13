Auto Crash Claims Lives Of Two Students In Kogi

Share

Two female students from the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) and Kogi State Polytechnic were tragically killed, and several others injured, in a fatal accident at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway on Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. near the Kogi State Polytechnic staff quarters, involved a heavily loaded trailer that lost its brakes and collided with a tricycle (Keke NAPEP).

Witnesses reported that the trailer rammed into the tricycle, throwing passengers into its path.

The deceased were identified as Covenant Omolola Isaac, a student from the Department of Geology at FUL and Abu Taiwo Abimbola, an HND II student of Science Laboratory Technology at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

Abimbola was reportedly on her way to take her final paper in the ongoing first-semester examinations when the tragic incident occurred.

Jubril Adama, a student of the polytechnic who witnessed the accident, recounted the events:

“The two students were not so lucky as the collapsed Keke NAPEP threw them out into the path of the trailer.

“Both were crushed to death instantly. Fortunately, the Keke driver survived with minor injuries.”

The President of the National Association of Science Laboratory and Technology Students at Kogi State Polytechnic, Comrade Akor Caleb Kelvin, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Abimbola, describing her as a cherished member of the department.

In a statement, Kelvin said:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our cherished member, Abu Taiwo Abimbola.

“This devastating loss has left all of us in shock and deep sorrow.”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, confirmed the incident.

He stated that the bodies of the deceased students had been evacuated and deposited in a hospital in Lokoja.

“Two persons lost their lives one student from Federal University Lokoja and another from Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.”

The authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

