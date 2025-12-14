Auto Brands, Regulators, Mobility Innovators Set For 2025 Naja Awards

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced that all is set for the 2025 NAJA Awards, scheduled to hold on Tuesday in Lagos.

The annual ceremony revered across the motoring community as the “Oscars” of the Nigerian automotive industry will unite the country’s most influential brands, regulators, distributors, innovators, and mobility stakeholders for an evening of celebration and industry reflection.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the NAJA Awards Organising Committee, Frank Kintum described the 2025 edition as “a defining moment for Nigeria’s auto industry”, noting that this year’s competition is one of the strongest in recent years.

“The industry has witnessed significant transformation over the past year from electric mobility growth to new product rollouts and stronger after-sales investments.

This year’s awards will capture these milestones and honour the people and organisations driving the progress,” he stated. He added that the awards are not just a prize-giving ceremony but an opportunity for auto professionals to engage, exchange ideas, and spotlight the innovations shaping transport in Nigeria.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed and the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin are among the high-profile dignitaries expected.

Their participation, organisers say, highlights the strategic importance of the event to national road safety, automotive policy, and the future of local vehicle manufacturing.

“Having the leadership of FRSC and NADDC with us reinforces the shared commitment to safer roads, stronger regulations, and the growth of our domestic auto sector,” Kintum added. Also confirmed for attendance are senior executives from major automotive brands and mobility companies, including: Toyota Nigeria, Coscharis Motors, Weststar Associates (Mercedes-Benz), Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Carloha Nigeria, Briscoe Motors, Jet Systems, SAGLEV Electric Vehicles, Stallion Group, Industrial Project International (IPI), Dangote Sinotruk West Africa, Jetour Auto, GUO Motors, CEDRIC, and JeGo Electric Mobility, among many others.

This year’s award categories will spotlight excellence across a wide range of performance areas, including innovation, customer service, vehicle safety standards, sustainable mobility, commercial vehicle leadership, after-sales service delivery, and local manufacturing accomplishments. Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and mobility-tech startups—some of the fastestgrowing segments in the sector are also expected to feature prominently as Nigeria slowly transitions towards cleaner and technology-driven transport solutions.