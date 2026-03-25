Autistic Boy Set To Break Guinness Book Of Records On Cycling

Master Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, an Anambra State born 16-yearold autistic boy, who broke Guinness Book of Records in painting, is moving towards breaking another record on cycling.

Recall that Tagbo-Okeke, Nigerian autistic artist, broke the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas by an individual. His artwork, titled “Impossibility is a Myth”, measures about 12,382 square meters – larger than a football field – and was unveiled at the Eagle Square in Abuja on April 2, 2025 to raise autism awareness.

The painting, which took approximately 12 weeks to complete, far exceeds the previous record of 9,652 set in Qatar, cementing a significant milestone in Nigeria’s art and cultural landscape.

On Friday, March 20, TagboOkeke visited his grandfather, Chief Simon Okeke, at his Amichi country home in Nnewi South LGA, in the company of his father, Mr. Tagbo Okeke; his mother, Dr. Silvia Tagbo-Okeke; and members of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

During the visit, the 91-yearold Chief Simon Okeke, who expressed happiness with his grandson’s achievements, shared some story on how the grandson started painting when he was only five years.

He said: “When we discovered that this little boy was autistic, I did everything I could with his parents to arrest the situation early enough but we couldn’t.

“Those very early days, he would always paint and draw all manner of things all around my house, especially on walls. Whenever I repainted what he drew on my wall, he would draw again.

So, from time to time, I would approach his parents – my son, Tagbo, and his wife – to complain to them what their son was doing. After scolding him, he would continue to draw again and again.

“All these things were happening without all of us knowing that providence was preparing ground for the fulfilment of his destiny. So, this art of drawing was discovered in him when he was only five years, and we nurtured the talent.”