Autism Record: First Lady Praises Teenager’s Achievement, Awards N25m Prize

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has doled out a cash award of TwentyFive Million Naira to Guinness Record holder for the world’s largest art canvas, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke.

Kanyeyachukwu, a 15-year-old autistic artist, set the record in November 2024 by creating a massive painting featuring a multi-colored ribbon, the symbol for autism, surrounded by emojis, covering 12,304 square meters.

Receiving Kanyeyachukwu in her office yesterday, Mrs Tinubu stated that the financial support was for his artistic prowess and should be channelled towards his education.

She expressed her admiration for Kanyeyachukwu’s heroic achievements despite his challenges. The First Lady said: “I read and heard about the young lad and sent for him. I want to thank the parents for loving him.

“Mental health challenges occur in many very intelligent children. I am aware of the many challenges of autism and I have written a book to also raise awareness for autism.”

