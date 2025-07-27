Autism: Journey through silence, misdiagnosis, hope

When Michael’s (not real name) mother first brought him to a therapy session, he was four years old, withdrawn and wordless. He wouldn’t speak, didn’t respond to his name and spent most of his time spinning bottle caps or staring at the ceiling.

For years, the only explanation she received was that he was “slow” or “possessed,” a reality she couldn’t come to terms with.

Confused as to how to handle the situation, Michael’s mother visited three hospitals and a prayer house before finally finding a therapy centre. By then, what the experts termed as ‘Critical Developmental Windows,’ had already passed. The caregiver observed Michael closely and discovered that his sensory sensitivity, repetitive behaviours, struggle with eye contact and verbal communication suggested that he was on the spectrum. But even then, the path to diagnosis remained steep.

Michael’s journey and what it means

Michael may not have been totally “cured.” But he is making progress. He has learned to point to objects, respond to his name, and express basic needs using picture cues. His journey is slow but steady and a testament to what is possible when autism is acknowledged, supported and not denied.

His mother says: “All I needed was someone to tell me what it was, to guide me. I was in the dark for too long.”

The caregiver, who worked with Michael saw firsthand how consistent therapy and understanding can make a difference even in a system full of gaps.

Michael is not alone. Sheshe (not real name), as he was commonly called, was born with autism disorder. When he clocked five years, he began to hop about instead of walking; he made screeching sounds instead of talking, especially if he was hungry or wanted to answer the call of nature. Sheshe did not know how to say “please” or speak at all, nor did he behave in a civil manner. Rather, he would snatch anything edible and settle down to eat it on the low fence of his parent’s house.

For neighbours, who came to fetch water in front of his parents’ house, his presence scared them away. Some would throw their buckets or basins and flee without daring to look back. This continued until the landlords’ association issued an ultimatum: Sheshe must be relocated within two months.

In addition to his mother’s frustration, Sheshe’s father moved out of the house. He reportedly said he could no longer cope with the embarrassment the child was bringing to him. He left the child with his wife and their three other children. Distraught, Sheshe’s mother claimed they were traveling to her hometown in Osogbo.

But barely out of the estate, night security guards waiting for their morning replacements noticed something odd. Sheshe and his mother’s body language was off.

It turned out that the mother had poisoned Sheshe overnight and was prepared to dispose of his body where it would never be found. She was intercepted, and when questioned, broke down, pleading for mercy and forgiveness. Sheshe survived after being rushed to the hospital.

At the hospital, a nurse named Grace Adeniran referred her to a state welfare officer, Mrs. Abiola Nweke, who in turn connected her to a licensed autism consultant. That referral changed everything. The expert enrolled Sheshe in a structured therapy programme and trained the mother on care techniques.

Now 38, Sheshe lives a relatively peaceful life. His surroundings have adapted to him, and he to them. His siblings have grown to tolerate him; his mother now advocates for him. But his father never returned.

In the case of Omolola, she was lucky. Her mother was already aware of autism and had braced herself early. When Omolola turned four and started exhibiting signs, crying inconsolably, freezing upon seeing strangers, and screaming gibberish, her mother did not panic.

“I’ve learned to live with her system,” her mother said. “Sometimes, she just needs space, and I give it to her. Other times, she just wants to be held. I’m adapting every day.”

Delayed diognosis, disrupted childhood

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects communication, behaviour, and interaction. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical. Yet in Nigeria, many children like Michael go undiagnosed for years.

According to medical experts across various regions of Nigeria, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) remains one of the most under diagnosed and misunderstood neuro-developmental disorders, primarily due to a lack of structured systems, insufficient training, and entrenched cultural beliefs.

Dr. Rotimi Ajayi, a developmental paediatrician at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, emphasises that autism is not a disease, but a lifelong neuro-developmental condition that affects how individuals communicate, behave, and interact socially.

“Autism varies from one individual to another. Some children may be non-verbal with significant learning challenges, while others are highly intelligent but socially awkward or emotionally unregulated. That’s why it’s called a spectrum,” he explained.

Dr. Ajayi warns that early diagnosis is vital, especially within the first five years of a child’s life when the brain is most adaptable.

“In neuroscience, we talk about critical developmental windows; those are periods in a child’s life when speech, social interaction, and emotional regulation are most easily formed. When a child misses those windows due to delayed intervention, it becomes harder though not impossible to catch up.”

Unfortunately, many children like Michael in the story go years without a diagnosis. According to Dr. Ajayi: “There’s no structured pathway for developmental screening in most primary healthcare centres. Doctors are not trained to spot signs of autism, and many shy away from using the term because they fear stigma or backlash from families. That’s a massive gap in care.”

Dr. Ngozi Mbanefo, a child psychiatrist based in Anambra State, adds: “Most doctors aren’t trained to recognise autism unless they’ve specialised in developmental paediatrics or psychiatry. Even then, many are cautious about diagnosing autism because they fear parents will reject it or seek alternative explanations like spiritual attacks or curses.”

She recounted cases where children were misdiagnosed as mentally retarded, stubborn, or even epileptic simply because they displayed repetitive behaviours or were non-verbal.

Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim, a consultant paediatric neurologist at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, highlights the urban-rural divide: “In cities like Lagos or Abuja, parents may eventually find private centres or support groups. But in rural communities, autism isn’t just undiagnosed, it’s denied. The child is seen as cursed or unworthy, and therapy is out of the question.”

He noted that most public health facilities outside major cities lack speech therapists, behavioural psychologists, or occupational therapists. Without a structured referral system, families are left to navigate an already complex condition in isolation.

Doctors unanimously concern National developmental

*Training of healthcare workers at every level

*Structured referral and support systems for families.

*Public awareness campaigns to de-stigmatise autism.

Psychological support services for parents upon diagnosis.

“Autism is not caused by parenting mistakes or spiritual attacks,” Dr. Ajayi emphasized. “It is not a curse. It is a condition that can be managed with empathy, therapy, and inclusion.”

Cultural barriers, system failure

According to Mama Nkem, a grandmother, who has once nurtured an Autism child from 5 years to 11 years old, in many Nigerian communities, behaviours associated with autism are spiritualised or criminalised.

A non-verbal child might be labeled “demonic.” A child who flaps their hands or avoids eye contact may be seen as disrespectful or “mad.”

She explained that the stigma does not end with public perception. Most public schools she said, are not equipped to handle special needs, and the cost of private care is far beyond the reach of most families. Therapy, when available, is expensive and concentrated in urban centres like Lagos and Abuja.

Unspoken struggles of mothers

Women, especially mothers, bear the brunt of the crisis. In many homes, fathers remain in denial while mothers are blamed, shamed, or left to manage the situation alone.

“These women are isolated,” said Ifeoma Okoye, an autism advocate with Voices for Autism Nigeria (VAN) in the Southeast.

“They’re accused of witchcraft, of sin, or simply bad parenting. And the emotional toll is devastating. Many suffer from untreated depression and anxiety while still trying to keep their families afloat.”

In therapy rooms across Nigeria, stories repeat themselves: silence misread as stubbornness, meltdowns mistaken for tantrums, and mothers forced to choose between feeding their family and paying for therapy sessions.

According to Ms Vivian, a therapist, observing this pattern highlighted how essential early support and community awareness are not just for the children but for the families who love them.

Every small progress becomes a triumph when the child is understood. But that understanding must start with society, and with systems designed to help, not hinder.A glimmer of inadequate progress

There are growing efforts to shift the narrative. April is now recognised as Autism Awareness Month. NGOs like The Dewdrops Foundation, Patrick Speech and Language Centre, and Autism Compassion Africa provide speech therapy, behavioural intervention, and parent training. Social media has become a powerful platform where Nigerian parents share stories, seek help, and connect.

· Mandatory developmental screening in all public health facilities

· Government funding for inclusive education and therapy services

· Nationwide public awareness campaigns to combat stigma

·Training for teachers and healthcare workers in recognising and managing autism

Nigeria must choose to see

This call was echoed by Mrs. Halima Adeyeye, Executive Director of the NGO Autism Awakening Africa:

“Autism is not rare. It is not foreign. And it is not caused by demons or disobedience. It is real, it is present, and it is growing. The question is whether Nigeria is ready to confront it, prepare for it, and support the families quietly carrying its weight.”

Until then, children like Michael and the mothers who carry them through will continue their journey through silence, searching for answers in a country that is only just beginning to listen.