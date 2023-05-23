Authors Urge Buhari To Fulfill Pledge Made To Them Before Handing Over

The duo of Tony Osauzo and Nowinta Igbotako, authors of “The Fight and Strides of Muhammadu Buhari against Corruption” on Tuesday called on the President to live up to his rating as a man of integrity and redeem the pledge he made during the public presentation of the book on February 12, 2019 at Bolingo Hotel and Tower, Abuja.

At the event where former Minister of State for Works, Engr. Chris Ogiewonyi presided as Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Adesina, while speaking, pledged the President’s financial support for the book in view of the honour done to the President by the Authors and pledged in addition that his office as Special Adviser, would also give financial support for the book project, but nothing came out of it.

A statement signed by Osauzo and Igbotako, which was made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State said that after waiting for one year and they did not hear from the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, they contacted him, but were asked to write a letter of remind to the president through his office. Which they did, yet no response.

The statement reads in part, “One year after the book presentation, we didn’t get feedback from Mr Adesina. We then contacted him and he told us to write a letter of request through him to Mr President as the first one he asked us to write was no longer tenable.

“We complied and after a period of time, he informed us that President Muhammadu Buhari had given a “generous financial approval” for us and we were happy and appreciated him because he (Adesina) also wrote the foreword to our book on Mr President.

“From that moment on, each time we made an enquiry about payment of the money, Mr Adesina repeatedly assured us that he would get the money paid to us before the end of President Buhari’s administration.

“Subsequently, he stopped responding to our communications with him. We are, therefore, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his pledge to us as a man known for integrity before he leaves office”.