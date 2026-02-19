Authors Hail Egbetokun’s Leadership Style At Book Presentation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has received praise for his inspirational leadership style. The commendation came during a book presentation to mark the first anniversary of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Moshood Jimoh The book, titled “CP Jimoh: The Art of Policing Lagos” was coauthored by Adebisi O. Adams and Shukurat T. Ibrahim, both Fellows of the PRNigeria Communications Fellowship.

According to the authors, the 203-page publication emerged from an independent, research-driven assessment of Nigeria’s security architecture following their fellowship training at the PRNigeria Centre in Ilorin.

Lagos State was selected as a case study due to its complex security dynamics and strategic national importance.

Speaking at the presentation, co-author Adebisi Adams noted that their findings underscored the IGP’s deliberate approach to deploying Commissioners of Police to critical states, alongside his regular frontline tours aimed at motivating officers.