Author, Retired NIS Comptroller, Reverend Sister Appointed UN Peace Ambassadors

An award-winning international scholar, author, and speaker, Dr. Ambassador Lilian Ajayi-Ore; retired Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller, Ambassador Muhammed Aliu Akadri; and Rev. Sister Christiana Oluwafunmike Olagunji, Administrator of Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos, have been appointed as Global Peace Ambassadors by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), United Nations Peace Volunteers.

According to a statement released on Sunday by IAWPA Spokesman Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke, the trio were awarded the ambassadorship following a meticulous assessment of their professional profiles and contributions to societal peace and development.

He explained that IAWPA is a global civil society organization with a mandate to promote peace, appointing credible personalities whose lifestyles exemplify peace as Eminent Peace Ambassadors across the 193 United Nations member states.

Nkweke further noted that following a recommendation by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) granted IAWPA Special Consultative Status on June 12, 2019. This status enables the organization to collaborate with UN agencies, funds, and programs to advance global peace and sustainable development. IAWPA is also an active participant in the United Nations Global Compact.

Dr. Ajayi-Ore, co-author of The Power of the Learning Mindset, expressed delight at the honor, stating that it will strengthen her commitment to promoting world peace and empowering women and girls globally. She urged all global actors to prioritize peace as a foundation for development.

Ambassador Akadri expressed joy over the recognition and reaffirmed his dedication to serving humanity. He reflected on his career with the NIS, where he served as Comptroller in Ogun State before being transferred to Lagos Command. He emphasized the link between peace and progress, noting that as a global citizen, promoting peace is essential for sustainable development.

Rev. Sister Olagunji described the honor as a surprise, expressing humility at being recognized as a global peace ambassador.

IAWPA, according to its website, is composed of business leaders, innovators, social entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to upholding UN ethical standards. The organization believes global peace can be achieved through dialogue, collaboration, and volunteerism. Its mandate includes advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting UNESCO’s Culture of Peace, and maintaining international security and human dignity.

The association’s volunteers, drawn from over 190 countries, implement peacebuilding initiatives, promote human rights, improve health and education facilities, support gender equality, organize peaceful elections, and provide emergency relief.

Through this appointment, Dr. Ajayi-Ore, Ambassador Akadri, and Rev. Sister Olagunji join a distinguished group of global citizens committed to advancing peace, development, and humanitarian ideals worldwide.