Austrian lace to celebrate, honour Nigeria’s leading lace merchants

The Commercial Section of the Austrian Embassy is proud to announce the upcoming Austrian Lace Appreciation Event, a prestigious evening of glamour and celebration, dedicated to recognizing the outstanding contributions of Nigeria’s esteemed Austrian Lace vendors/merchants.

Taking place on February 12th, 2025, at The Lagos Continental Hotel, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a captivating mini fashion show, showcasing exquisite designs crafted from Austrian Lace, an awards ceremony to honor top achievers in the industry, and live entertainment by a talented band and charismatic emcee.

The Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Thomas Schlesinger, will graciously attend the event, lending his esteemed presence to the celebration. He will be joined by Her Excellency, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State. Other distinguished guests include Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu CON, the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism.

The Austrian Lace Appreciation Event is a token of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Austrian Lace vendors/merchants, who have played a vital role in promoting and selling Austrian Lace in Nigeria. Their dedication and commitment to the industry have been instrumental in fostering a thriving market for Austrian Lace in the country.

This event is organized by the Commercial Section of the Austrian Embassy on behalf of the Association of Austrian Lace Manufacturers in Vorarlberg, Austria.

“We are delighted to host this event to pay tribute to the remarkable Austrian Lace vendors/merchants, who have been instrumental in promoting Austrian Lace in Nigeria,” said Martina Ezeala, representing the Trade and Commerce Department of the Austrian Embassy. “Their hard work and perseverance have been truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements in style.”

The event is expected to attract a distinguished guest list, including key stakeholders, influential figures in the fashion and creative industries, and award recipients.

