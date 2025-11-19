Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, a political analyst and Chairman of the Austrian Committee for NATO Enlargement, has berated Tuesday evening attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Fehlinger-Jahn, who spoke on Wednesday in a post on X while reacting to reports of the incident said happening in Nigeria is utterly unacceptable.

He went further to tagged US President Donald Trump, urging him to act now by sending the US Navy to intervene.

“I got this video sent of an Islamist attack on a Church in Nigeria. Today is #RedWednesday, the global awareness day against the persecution of Christians.

“What is happening in Nigeria is utterly unacceptable. It is time for military intervention.”

“On #RedWednesday, this shocking evidence hits hard @POTUS Act now. Send the Navy,” he wrote.