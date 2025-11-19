New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Austrian Analyst Condemns…

Austrian Analyst Condemns Kwara Church Attack, Calls For Military Intervention

Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, a political analyst and Chairman of the Austrian Committee for NATO Enlargement, has berated Tuesday evening attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Fehlinger-Jahn, who spoke on Wednesday in a post on X while reacting to reports of the incident said happening in Nigeria is utterly unacceptable.

He went further to tagged US President Donald Trump, urging him to act now by sending the US Navy to intervene.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

“I got this video sent of an Islamist attack on a Church in Nigeria. Today is #RedWednesday, the global awareness day against the persecution of Christians.

“What is happening in Nigeria is utterly unacceptable. It is time for military intervention.”

“On #RedWednesday, this shocking evidence hits hard @POTUS Act now. Send the Navy,” he wrote.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tour Report: Gombe Receives Glowing Review, Accolades From Nat’l Defence College
Read Next

CAF Awards 2025: S’Falcons Crowned National Team Of The Year