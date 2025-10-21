New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
Australia’s PM, Trump Sign Rare Earths Deal As US Confirms Defense Agreement

US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have signed a deal on critical minerals and rare earths. The agreement is a key objective for the US as it seeks to move away from dependence on China.

Albanese said the US and Australia will contribute billions to crucial projects in the next six months as part of the new rare earths and critical minerals deal.

Trump also says the Aukus defence agreement struck with Australia and the UK is a deterrent for China – but adds “we’re not going to need it”. The US president said that the deal is now moving “full steam ahead”, with only “minor” clarifications needed.

