Australia’s Opposition Left Reeling After Crushing Election Defeat

Share

Australia’s opposition party has been left reeling after a bruising defeat in Saturday’s federal election, with a result that is shaping up to be its worst ever loss.

Peter Dutton, the Liberal party leader, also lost his own seat of Dickson, which he had held for the past 24 years.

Labor’s landslide victory means the Liberal party is now scrambling to find a new leader – and figure out what went wrong for them this election cycle.

Some Liberal party members have called for a “serious review”, with one adviser summing up the loss as a failure of “the Dutton experiment”.

Dutton has also become the first federal opposition leader to ever lose their own seat at the same time as losing an election, which means he has been ousted from

Share