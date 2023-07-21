Australia’s Kerr Out Of Nigeria’s Game

Australia captain Sam Kerr has been ruled out of their first two Women’s World Cup games with a calf injury sustained in training. Kerr missed the co-hosts’ opening Group B win against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia yesterday.

The 29-year-old, Australia’s all-time re- cord scorer, will also be absent against Nigeria on 27 July. Kerr will now hope to be fit for Australia’s final match in Group B, against Canada on July 31. The Chelsea forward posted on Insta- gram: “Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training.

I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. “Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

A statement posted to the Australia team’s Twitter account read: “Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on matchday minus-one. “Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas medical team to re-assess her following our second group-stage match.”

Arsenal defender Steph Catley stepped in as Australia captain to replace Kerr for the match – and scored the only goal as the co-hosts earned a scrappy 1-0 victory over the Republic. It was the second match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, after co-hosts New Zealand had beaten Norway 1-0 earlier yesterday.