Australian Senate Approves Social Media Ban On Under-16s

Australia will ban children under 16 from using social media, after its Senate approved the world’s strictest laws.

The ban – which will not take effect for at least 12 months – could see tech companies fined up to A$50m ($32.5m; £25.7m) if they don’t comply.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the legislation is needed to protect young people from the “harms” of social media, something many parent groups have echoed.

But critics say questions over how the ban will work – and its impact on privacy and social connection – have been left unanswered.

