Australian PM Vows ‘Full Force Of Law’ After Arson Attack At Synagogue

Australia’s prime minister has promised to take strong action following an apparent arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne.

Pictures showed a man pouring liquid on the synagogue’s front door before setting it on fire on Friday night. Some 20 people having dinner inside at the time were evacuated without any injuries.

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court. Police are also trying to determine if the incident is linked to an attack against a Jewish owned restaurant in the city on the same night, reports the BBC.

A string of antisemitic attacks have occurred in Australia in the past few months, sparked by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war