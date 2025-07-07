New Telegraph

July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025
Australian PM Vows ‘Full Force Of Law’ After Arson Attack At Synagogue

Australia’s prime minister has promised to take strong action following an apparent arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne.

Pictures showed a man pouring liquid on the synagogue’s front door before setting it on fire on Friday night. Some 20 people having dinner inside at the time were evacuated without any injuries.

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court. Police are also trying to determine if the incident is linked to an attack against a Jewish owned restaurant in the city on the same night, reports the BBC.

A string of antisemitic attacks have occurred in Australia in the past few months, sparked by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war

