Australian Paralympic Gold Medalist Dies At 28

Australian Paralympic gold medalist Paige Greco has died at the age of 28.

The para-cyclist, who clinched her country’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, died on Sunday at her home in Adelaide after a “sudden medical episode”, said AusCycling, the sport’s national governing body.

Greco’s family is “devastated by her loss, [but] incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia”, her mother Natalie said in a statement published by AusCycling, reports the BBC.

“Paige meant everything to us. Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day,” Mrs Greco said.