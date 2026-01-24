Australian Open: Sabalenka Emotionally Drained In Victory

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she was “emotionally all over the place” as she squeezed past Anastasia Potapova to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

The Belarusian, a heavy favourite for a title she has already won twice, was cruising at a set and 4-0 up. However, the 27-year-old was left feeling “disconnected from my body” as 55th-ranked Potapova fought back, with Sabalenka forced to fend off four set points before clinching a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (9-7) victory.

Afterwards, a reflective Sabalenka admitted it was a match she would have gone on to lose earlier in her career. Sabalenka lost two Grand Slam finals last year, first to Madison Keys in Melbourne before committing 70 unforced errors in the French By her own admission, she can “lose control” of her emotions when the biggest prizes in tennis are on the line, and she previously worked with a psychologist to improve that aspect of her game.

She has reached at least the semi-finals at 13 of the past 16 Grand Slam tournaments she has contested, winning four majors across the past three seasons and establishing herself as the dominant player in the women’s game.

“Aryna five years ago would be focusing too much on the way she feels and completely lose these matches,” Sabalenka said.

“I learned that it doesn’t really matter how you feel, it’s all about your mentality, your mental strength to be there, try your best, return the ball ugly with terrible technique and your body being completely disconnected. “When you see that things are not working, the only tactic you have is to fight.”

Sabalenka, who needed two hours and two minutes to beat Austria’s Potapova, displayed her new-found resilience by extending her record streak in Grand Slam tiebreaks.

She has won each of the past 19 tie-breaks she has contested at the majors – the longest run by a woman in the Open era, and matched only by Novak Djokovic (2005-07) in active singles players.

Sabalenka will continue her bid for a third title in four years in Melbourne with a fourth-round match against Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko. “I’m super happy with my mentality today. I think it was the only thing that really helped me get the win,” Sabalenka said.