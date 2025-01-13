Australian Open: Aggressive Sabalenka, Zverev Storm On

Share

Aryna Sabalenka powered past Sloane Ste – phens to begin her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open crown yesterday with Alexander Zverev and Zheng Qinwen also winning as storms caused havoc on day one of the Grand Slam.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka had a first-set wobble but was otherwise in control against 2017 US Open champion Stephens, romping home 6-3, 6-2 in 71 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive titles at Melbourne Park.

If she lifts the winner’s Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup again, she will join a select group of Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Hingis as the only women to complete a three-peat.

The German, who is on the same side of the draw as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, cruised home 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 as he bids to better the semi-final he made in 2024.

Olympic champion Zheng, the fifth seed and last year’s losing finalist, had the honour of playing the first point on centre court against Romania’s 110th-ranked Anca Todoni.

