Australian Fugitive Being Helped To Evade Capture, Says Police

A fugitive who allegedly murdered two officers in a small rural town in Australia’s VIctoria is being helped by some members of the community, police have said.

Dezi Freeman has been on the run since last Tuesday, when police arrived at his Porepunkah property to execute a search warrant, reportedly relating to a sex crimes investigation.

Freeman, a known conspiracy theorist, escaped into thick bushland bordering the property, with a massive manhunt for him now in its seventh day, reports the BBC.

His wife, Amalia Freeman, had earlier urged him to turn himself in and offered her condolences to the families of the officers he is alleged to have killed. Victoria Police – which has previously appealed for Freeman to surrender – say there had still been no sighting of the 56-year-old.