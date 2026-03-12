Australian Designer Katie Perry Wins Trademark Appeal Vs Katy Perry

Australian designer Katie Perry has won her High Court appeal against pop megastar Katy Perry in a years-long trademark case.

In a decision yesterday, High Court judges found that Katie Perry had not hurt the US singer’s reputation or caused confusion with her clothing brand, which started in 2007.

Katie Perry, who changed her surname to Taylor in 2015, successfully sued Perry two years ago for selling merchandise during a 2014 Australian tour, but the ruling was overturned in 2024 with the designer’s trademark cancelled, reports the BBC.

The new decision found that Perry’s reputation was so well-established in Australia that anyone seeing Taylor’s clothing brand would not confuse the two names.