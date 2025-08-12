Australia to Recognise Palestinian State in September

Australia will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly next month, following similar moves by the UK, France and Canada, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Albanese said Australia received commitments from the Palestinian Authority (PA) including to demilitarise, hold general elections and continue to recognise Israel’s right to exist.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” he said yesterday. Israel, under increasing pressure to end the war in Gaza, has said recognising a Palestinian state “rewards terrorism”.

Since Saturday, five people have died as a result of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza, bringing the total number to 217 deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, reports the BBC.

It also said that in total more than 61,000 people have been killed as a result of Israel’s military campaign since 2023.