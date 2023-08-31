Australia To Hold Historic Referendum In Oct

Australians will vote in a historic referendum on October 14 to decide whether to enact an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. If approved, the vote would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution, and establish a permanent body for them to give advice on laws.

The proposal is the subject of fierce debate in Australia, reports the BBC. The country has not had a successful referendum in almost 50 years. For it to succeed, a majority of Australians need to vote yes.

There also needs to be majority support in at least four of Australia’s six states. Announcing the poll date at a rally in Adelaide, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the vote “a once- in-a-generation chance to bring our country together and to change it for the better”.