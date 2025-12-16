Australia Shooting: FG Seeks Int’l Cooperation Against Terrorism, Anti-Semitism

The Federal Government yesterday sought the cooperation of the international community to combat terrorism, anti-Semitism, and all forms of violent hatred worldwide.

This followed the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, which targeted members of the Jewish community and left at least 15 people dead. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident, saying terrorism, violent extremism, and hate-motivated attacks in all their forms and manifestations constitute a grave global menace that threatens peace, social cohesion, and the shared values of humanity.

The statement said: “Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Australia, as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims, and wishes those injured a swift and full recovery. “The Government of Nigeria stands in solidarity with all those affected by this heinous and sense less act of violence.

“Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism, extremism, and intolerance, and continues to support international efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, mutual respect, and justice. “We firmly believe that no society should be targeted based on religion, ethnicity, or identity, and that safeguarding diversity remains central to global stability.”