Australia Returns Historical Artefacts To China

Australia has returned to Beijing three historical artefacts thought to have been illegally exported out of China. A dinosaur fossil that is more than 100 million years old and two Tang Dynasty figurines were handed to Chinese officials in Canberra.

Police working at the Australian border had seized the items and referred them to authorities for investigation, reports the BBC. The handover comes shortly before Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Beijing next month.

“Today we’ve witnessed how two nations can work effectively together to return cultural property to its rightful home,” Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said yesterday. “Whether it’s items of cultural significance Australia holds or items overseas that belong to us – they should be returned.”