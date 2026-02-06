Australia Police Charge Man With Abuse Of 459 Children

A man who “actively targeted” children on social media and gaming platforms has been charged with hundreds of child-abuse related offences against 459 victims in Australia and 15 other countries, Queensland police have said.

The 27-year-old, who has been in custody since last February, has been charged with 596 offences after police found more 23,000 videos and images of the alleged abuse on his electronic devices, reports the BBC.

The “volume” of images and videos meant the process of identification took “time, skill and commitment,” Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Denzil Clark of Queensland Police said. A total of 360 of the victims have so far been identified and investigations were ongoing, he added.