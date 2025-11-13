Australia Police Arrest ‘Fortune Teller’ Accused Of Running $46m Scam

A mother-and-daughter duo – one claiming to be a fortune teller and a feng shui master – have been charged over allegedly scamming almost A$70m ($46m; £35m) from “vulnerable” Vietnamese targets in Australia.

The mother, 53, was arrested in the exclusive suburb of Dover Heights in Sydney on Wednesday, along with her daughter, 25. Police say they were an intrinsic part of a “highly sophisticated” fraud and money laundering syndicate, reports the BBC.

The mother allegedly convinced her victims to take out loans, keeping a share herself, by telling them she foresaw a “billionaire” in their future. She was refused bail and appeared in court yesterday. Her daughter was granted bail with a court date in January.