December 16, 2024
Australia: ‘Bali Nine’ Drug Smugglers Back Home

Australia said the five remaining members of the “Bali Nine” drug ring have returned home after almost 20 years in Indonesian prison. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on social media:

“I am pleased to confirm that Australian citizens, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens have returned to Australia this afternoon.”

He thanked Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto “for his compassion”. The high-profile case began in 2005 when Indonesia caught nine young Australians trying to smuggle 8.3kg (18lb) of heroin out of Bali, reports the BBC.

